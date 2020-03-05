  • COVID-19 School Closure

    UPDATES FOR MONDAY, MARCH 16: 

     

    GCS Offering Meals Beginning on Wednesday

     

    Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the district is setting up grab-and-go sites for food distribution across the county for any children ages 0 – 18.

    Children will be able to pick up meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the sites. Students will pick up their lunch for the day, and breakfast for the following morning.

    GCS also started delivering meals to our most vulnerable students today, including those that are homeless or in transition. Delivery to these students will continues for at least the next two weeks.

    “Although school is not in session, the need for nourishment persists,” said Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “We must do everything in our power to ensure no child goes hungry.”

    The grab-and-go sites are as follows:

     

    GCS Grab N Go Sites  - Food Distribution

    Locations

    Alderman Elementary

    4211 Chateau Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407

    Allen Jay Middle

    1201 E. Fairfield Road, High Point, NC 27263

    Archer Elementary

    2610 Four Seasons Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407

    Bluford Elementary

    1901 Tuscaloosa Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

    Cone Elementary

    2501 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27405

    Dudley High

    1200 Lincoln Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

    Eastern High

    415 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville, NC 27249

    Fairview Elementary

    608 Fairview Street, High Point, NC 27260

    Foust Elementary

    2610 Floyd Street, Greensboro, NC 27406

    Hairston Middle

    3911 Naco Road Greensboro, NC 27401

    High Point Central High

    801 Ferndale Blvd. High Point, NC 27262

    Hunter Elementary

    1305 Merritt Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407

    Irving Park Elementary

    1310 Sunset Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408

    Jackson Middle

    2200 Ontario Street, Greensboro, NC 27403

    Johnson Street Global

    1601 Johnson Street, High Point, NC 27262

    Jones Elementary

    502 South Street, Greensboro, NC 27406

    Kirkman Park Elementary

    1101 N. Centennial Street, High Point, NC 27262

    Montlieu Elementary

    1105 Montlieu Avenue, High Point, NC 27262

    Morehead Elementary

    4630 Tower Road, Greensboro, NC 27410

    Northeast High

    6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville, NC 27301

    Oak Hill Elementary

    320 Wrightenberry Street, High Point, NC 27260

    Oak View Elementary

    614 Oakview Road, High Point, NC 27265

    Parkview Elementary

    325 Gordon Street, High Point, NC 27260

    Peck Elementary

    1601 West Florida Street, Greensboro, NC 27403

    Ragsdale High

    1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown, NC 27282

    Rankin Elementary

    1501 Spry Street, Greensboro, NC 27405

    Southeast High

    4530 Southeast School Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

    Swann Middle

    811 Cypress Street, Greensboro, NC 27405

    Washington Elementary

    1110 E. Washington Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

    Welborn Middle

    1710 McGuinn Drive, High Point, NC 27265

    Western Middle

    401 College Road, Greensboro, NC 27410

    Wiley Elementary

    600 West Terrell Street, Greensboro, NC 27406

     

    Buena Noches familia de las Escuelas del Condado de Guilford

    A partir del miercoles 18 de Marzo el programa de grab-go-meals estara disponible en 31 localizaciones atravez de todo condado. Los alimentos estaran disponibles para niños de las edades de 0 -18 años, el cual incluira desayuno y almuerzo. Estas localidades estaran abiertas de 11am a 12:00 de lunes a viernes. Para obtener una lista de las localizaciones visite nuestra pagina web  www.gcsnc.com.

    Gracias.

     

GCS News Updates

Helpful Links

Important Documents

more
 
If you are having trouble viewing the document, you may download the document.