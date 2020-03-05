-
COVID-19 School Closure
UPDATES FOR MONDAY, MARCH 16:
GCS Offering Meals Beginning on Wednesday
Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the district is setting up grab-and-go sites for food distribution across the county for any children ages 0 – 18.
Children will be able to pick up meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the sites. Students will pick up their lunch for the day, and breakfast for the following morning.
GCS also started delivering meals to our most vulnerable students today, including those that are homeless or in transition. Delivery to these students will continues for at least the next two weeks.
“Although school is not in session, the need for nourishment persists,” said Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “We must do everything in our power to ensure no child goes hungry.”
The grab-and-go sites are as follows:
GCS Grab N Go Sites - Food Distribution
Locations
Alderman Elementary
4211 Chateau Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407
Allen Jay Middle
1201 E. Fairfield Road, High Point, NC 27263
Archer Elementary
2610 Four Seasons Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407
Bluford Elementary
1901 Tuscaloosa Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Cone Elementary
2501 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27405
Dudley High
1200 Lincoln Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Eastern High
415 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville, NC 27249
Fairview Elementary
608 Fairview Street, High Point, NC 27260
Foust Elementary
2610 Floyd Street, Greensboro, NC 27406
Hairston Middle
3911 Naco Road Greensboro, NC 27401
High Point Central High
801 Ferndale Blvd. High Point, NC 27262
Hunter Elementary
1305 Merritt Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407
Irving Park Elementary
1310 Sunset Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408
Jackson Middle
2200 Ontario Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
Johnson Street Global
1601 Johnson Street, High Point, NC 27262
Jones Elementary
502 South Street, Greensboro, NC 27406
Kirkman Park Elementary
1101 N. Centennial Street, High Point, NC 27262
Montlieu Elementary
1105 Montlieu Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
Morehead Elementary
4630 Tower Road, Greensboro, NC 27410
Northeast High
6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville, NC 27301
Oak Hill Elementary
320 Wrightenberry Street, High Point, NC 27260
Oak View Elementary
614 Oakview Road, High Point, NC 27265
Parkview Elementary
325 Gordon Street, High Point, NC 27260
Peck Elementary
1601 West Florida Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
Ragsdale High
1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown, NC 27282
Rankin Elementary
1501 Spry Street, Greensboro, NC 27405
Southeast High
4530 Southeast School Road, Greensboro, NC 27406
Swann Middle
811 Cypress Street, Greensboro, NC 27405
Washington Elementary
1110 E. Washington Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Welborn Middle
1710 McGuinn Drive, High Point, NC 27265
Western Middle
401 College Road, Greensboro, NC 27410
Wiley Elementary
600 West Terrell Street, Greensboro, NC 27406
Buena Noches familia de las Escuelas del Condado de Guilford
A partir del miercoles 18 de Marzo el programa de grab-go-meals estara disponible en 31 localizaciones atravez de todo condado. Los alimentos estaran disponibles para niños de las edades de 0 -18 años, el cual incluira desayuno y almuerzo. Estas localidades estaran abiertas de 11am a 12:00 de lunes a viernes. Para obtener una lista de las localizaciones visite nuestra pagina web www.gcsnc.com.
Gracias.
